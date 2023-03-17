More than 2.7 million people visit Fuengirola’s library since its opening in 2003

She confirmed: “During the past 20 years these cultural facilities have established themselves as an undisputed beacon of culture in our city.”

“Since the central library began its activity, a total of 689,091 loans have been made, nearly 34,500 per year, and it currently has 18,693 members.”

The mayoress added: “The municipal library has also become a dynamic space that hosts numerous initiatives in which imagination and creativity play a major role.”

“It is a place that sponsors and promotes reading and culture, especially among the younger generation, in a healthy and fun way. It is a place that positively feeds the configuration of the Fuengirola Brand for which we are recognised abroad.”

In 2022 alone, those responsible for library services organised 172 different activities which have been attended by 6,512 people.

