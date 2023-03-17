New campaign to celebrate the journey of four sporting icons

By Anna Ellis • 17 March 2023 • 9:14
Snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan. Image: WBD Sports
The campaign will centre on double Olympic gold medallist Tina Maze, former tennis world number two Alex Corretja, seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and cycling trailblazer Iris Slappendel.
The series kicks off with an episode starring Slovenian alpine skiing legend Tina Maze to coincide with the end of the winter sports season.
Going live ahead of the World Snooker Championships in April, the second part of the campaign will see Ronnie O’Sullivan elaborate on how he overcome significant hurdles in his life to reach the pinnacle of his sport.
From mid-May and ahead of Roland-Garros, a tournament which saw Alex Corretja reach the final twice, the Spanish personality and Eurosport tennis expert will explain why sport continues to bring him good vibes.
The fourth and final part in the series, which goes live in June ahead of the Tour de France, will see former Dutch cyclist Iris Slappendel reveal her inner thoughts about the gender bias she encountered and how she overcame them.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
