New caravan registrations in Spain continue to decline

A total of 406 new motorhomes and campers were sold in February 2023, which represents a decrease of 31 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 (589).

The same applies to caravans, which fell from 139 in February 2022 to 123 last month (-11.5 per cent).

As for the second-hand market, sales of motorhomes and campers are also down compared to a year ago: 1424 compared to 1610 (-11.6 per cent). The same is true for caravans: 474 compared to 524 in February 2022 (-9.5 per cent).

The slight stabilisation of the economic situation and a slight improvement in the manufacture of caravanning vehicles is encouraging some customers to reactivate their interest in buying motorhomes, campers and caravans.

The motorhome phenomenon is still in vogue, with significant numbers already booking rental vehicles for Easter and summer. The freedom of movement, with no timetables or rush and in contact with nature, continues to attract thousands of people who want to discover caravanning.

