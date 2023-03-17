NFT trends are slowing down, stalling Decentraland (MANA) and ApeCoin (APE). Markets turn to presale tokens, like TMS Network (TMSN) for profits

By EWN • 17 March 2023 • 10:32

NFTs have cooled after the 2021 frenzy and 2022 bear market. NFT-backed crypto assets such as Apecoin (APE) and Decentraland (MANA) have stagnated, and investors are getting back to basics: investing early in new solutions. Presale tokens, like TMS Network (TMSN), are magnets for smart money.

NFTs: a misunderstood but valuable concept.

In 2021, non-fungible tokens – NFTs – experienced a lot of hype in the crypto world, driven by trends rather than fundamentals. While trading in NFTs will continue, interest has fallen to more rational levels and prices for NFT coins have levelled off.

Decentraland (MANA) – A virtual world full of digital assets

The concept of Decentraland (MANA) is exciting: a crypto-based interactive space where users can create and trade digital assets such as games, experiences or even virtual shops. Touted as the future of global interaction, the Decentraland (MANA) coin facilitates transactions in this virtual world.

Investors can acquire Decentraland (MANA) coins either by trading Decentraland itself or by buying Decentraland (MANA) coins on exchanges. The relatively low price of Decentraland (MANA), currently at $0.73, makes it an ideal token for small transactions within the virtual world.

As with all NFTs, Decentraland (MANA) skyrocketed in early 2021 and was then hit by a double-whammy: a fashionable trend that normalised and a months-long crypto winter. Decentraland (MANA) saw a sharp price recovery in January 2023, almost doubling in value from the previous month.

However, in the first week of February 2023, Decentraland (MANA) came to a halt. Although Decentraland (MANA) price is still very profitable on a thirty-day view, it has closed in the red on a seven-day view. Although there are robust indicators pointing to long-term growth in Decentraland (MANA), investors interested in higher and faster returns are looking elsewhere.

ApeCoin (APE) – Bored monkeys drive digital culture in cryptoverse

ApeCoin (APE) is a token that supports web3 culture through art, games, entertainment and events. ApeCoin (APE) saw triple returns at launch, but as the novelty of NFTs faded and the crypto winter of 2022 arrived, ApeCoin (APE) saw enthusiasm wane. By November 2022, ApeCoin (APE) was trading at half its Initial Coin Offering Value.

However, it is not all downhill for ApeCoin (APE) as the value of ApeCoin (APE) increased by 30% in January 2023 compared to the previous month, showing that there is still life in ApeCoin (APE).

Nonetheless, investors were less than enthusiastic and in the first week of February, ApeCoin (APE) stalled, after which investors looked elsewhere and put ApeCoin (APE) on the back burner.

TMS Network (TMSN) – A presale token set to make strong gains in the faltering NFT market

Presales have a good reputation in the crypto world as profit generators. Early adopters are usually rewarded. Savvy investors actively seek out early investment opportunities such as presales and ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), recognising their potential for significant gains.

One such early adoption opportunity is offered by TMS Network (TMSN), a new decentralised exchange currently in phase 2 of its presale, which offers investors several benefits.

TMS Network (TMSN) aims to address the most pressing issues in the traditional trading industry, such as uneven pricing, high trading fees, transaction delays, lack of education and insufficient trading experience.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers its token holders some unique features such as social trading, on-chain analytics, trading bots, strategy builders and a portfolio management application.

To help investors make better decisions, TMS Network (TMSN) provides educational resources for token holders such as training videos, webinars and guides to help traders improve their knowledge and skills. With a focus on community-driven initiatives, cutting-edge technology and partnerships with industry leaders, TMS Network (TMSN) aims to become the premier platform for traders seeking simple, transparent and efficient market transactions.

Traders and investors can participate in the presale of TMS Network’s (TMSN) TMS token at a price of $0.038 per token.

More information about investing in TMS Network can be found here.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

