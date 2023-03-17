Pandemic recovery brewing for Spanish beer industry ranking second in Europe

By Betty Henderson • 17 March 2023 • 16:22

Spain has several beer factories throughout the country including a Cruzcampo factory in Sevilla. Photo credit: CarlosVdeHabsburgo / Wikimedia Commons

SPAIN has secured the silver medal in beer production in Europe, with Germany taking the gold and Poland taking the bronze. That’s thanks to the 41.1 million hectolitres of beer that were produced in Spain in 2022.

The report by the Cerveceros de España association, was released on Friday, March 17, revealing Spain’s position as the second-largest beer producer in Europe.

The report revealed that the recovery of tourism is driving another key industry in Spain. It is estimated that around 400,000 jobs in Spain are linked to beer, particularly indirectly through the hospitality sector.

However, while Spain is selling a considerable amount of beer, both domestically and abroad, beer consumption has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, beer consumption in bars, restaurants and cafes was down 4.1 per cent on 2019 rates.

Beer prices have also increased due to inflation, with blonde beer, the most consumed type in Spain, increasing by 14.1 per cent since February 2022.

While challenges remain, such as the ongoing effects of the pandemic and rising prices, the Spanish beer industry remains a vital component of the country’s economy and culture.