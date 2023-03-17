Passport pandemonium: More than 1 in 4 Passport Office workers will strike for five weeks in the UK

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 7:54

Passport Office understaffed for five weeks/Shutterstock Images

More than 1,000 Passport Office workers will go on strike for five weeks over a dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working across England, Scotland and Wales will take part in the action from 3 April to 5 May.

Those working in Belfast are being balloted and could join the strike.

The union warned the action is likely to have a “significant impact” on the delivery of passports ahead of summer.

The public is being asked not to panic and send in non-urgent requests.

Please check the expiry date of your passport and be aware that since Brexit the rules on passports and travel from and to the UK may have changed.

More than 4,000 people are employed by the Passport Office across the UK. The Home Office is disappointed the strike action has been announced overnight as constructive talks were taking place.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the dispute was over an imposed 2% pay rise not being increased any further by the government. He added the strike action had come about because “ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months”.

He said: “Their approach is further evidence they’re treating their own workforce worse than anyone else.

“They’ve had six months to resolve this dispute but for six months have refused to improve their 2% imposed pay rise, and failed to address our members’ other issues of concern.”

He went on to say that the government was “ignoring our members” over their pay concerns but this would not make them “go away”.

Mr Serwotka said: “But how can our members ignore the cost-of-living crisis when 40,000 civil servants are using foodbanks and 45,000 of them are claiming the benefits they administer themselves?

“It’s a national scandal and a stain on this government’s reputation that so many of its own workforce are living in poverty.”

The latest action from passport office workers comes after months of strikes over pay disputes in other sectors, such as rail workers, London Underground drivers, teachers, NHS staff, regional BBC journalists, university lecturers and civil servants

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.