Riots in Paris over Macron raising retirement age, more than 200 people arrested

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 8:31

Tear gas used in Paris last night/Shutterstock Images

Riots took place in the French capital Thursday night in protest over the Macron government approval of the reform of pensions, which increases the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The 217 arrests were made as protestors set fire to and damaged public furniture and confronted the security forces, as detailed in a report by the Paris Police.

Thousands of people gathered in the Place de la Concorde, a few metres from the French Parliament, to denounce the “forced passage” of the Executive when making use of article 49.3 of the Constitution for the reform of pensions, which has not obtained the support of the National Assembly for it to go ahead.

The constitutional procedure that has prompted all this anger may sound obscure, but it is very much part of the political vocabulary in France, but whenever a government invokes the 49:3, it can be sure it will be accused straight away of riding roughshod over the will of the people.

In fact, it has been used precisely 100 times in the more than 60 years of the Fifth Republic, and by governments of all shades.

Water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the protestors, and after several hours last night, the tensions in the street came to an end.

But unions vowed to maintain their opposition to the pension changes, with the Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT) saying another day of strikes and demonstrations was being planned for Thursday 23 March.

A no-confidence motion will be filed against President Emmanuel Macron’s government, far-right opposition leader Marine Le Pen has suggested.

Leader of left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), Mathilde Panot, tweeted that Mr Macron had plunged the country into a government crisis, without parliamentary or popular legitimacy.

According to the BBC, morale in France is low and getting lower, and people see retirement as a bright spot in the future. But many feel that this is a rich man’s government taking even that away.

