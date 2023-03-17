Russia assures the world it does not want a confrontation with the US and wants to keep communication lines open

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 9:30

Maria Zakharova/Shutterstock Images

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has made an assurance yesterday that Moscow does not seek confrontation with the USA, soothing anxiety over the recent incident between and American drone and a Russian fighter in the Black Sea.

Zakharova said: “We believe that it is important to leave the lines of communication open, in fact we do. We do not seek confrontation, we defend pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the people of our countries, but at the same time, we know how to protect those interests.”

After the drone incident this week, tensions between Washington and Moscow had flared up again. The US confirmed on Monday that one of its drones had crashed into the Black Sea after colliding with a Russian SU-27 fighter while operating in international airspace. Russia defended not having come into contact with the drone and pointed out that it plunged after a series of strange manoeuvres.

Following this incident this week, authorities of both countries have escalated their usual crossover of accusations, and Moscow even recognised that relations with Washington were at “their lowest point” and in a “deplorable state.”

One person tweeted: “I believe that the risk is still quite controlled, the US and Russia have been playing this game for enough time to intuit what the unwritten limits are. Even so we live in much more dangerous times than in the cold war.”

