Russian pilots who downed US Reaper drone handed state awards by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 21:46

Image of a US Reaper drone Credit: Wikipedia - By Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt - commons file, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68095681

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu presented state awards to the two pilots who downed the US Reaper drone.

As reported today, Friday, March 17, by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the two pilots who downed the US Reaper drone earlier this week, were presented state awards by Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu. This was announced on the official Telegram channel of the Russian MoD.



The post read: “Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu presents state awards to Su-27 pilots who prevented an American MQ-9 drone from violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation”.

“The boundaries of the area were communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards”.

“On 14 March 2023 in the morning, the Russian airspace control systems have detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation”.

“The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards”.

“Fighter jets of the air defence force on duty scrambled to identify the intruder. As a result of quick manoeuvring around 9.30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface”.

“The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield”.

