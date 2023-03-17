Superpowers to speak in person: Chinese and Russian leaders to meet in Moscow

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 11:04

The two leaders in 2012/Shutterstock Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday, in an apparent show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between the leaders was announced by both countries on Friday, the Kremlin saying it would take place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.”

The trip comes after the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea following an encounter with Russian fighter jets, which brought the USA and Russia closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing was concerned about the year-old conflict spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow, according to the Washington Times.

China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks,” Qin said.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a daily briefing on Friday that Xi “will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern, promote strategic cooperation and practical cooperation between the two countries, and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.”

“Currently, the world is entering a new period of turbulences and reform with the accelerated evolution of changes of the century. As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries, the significance and impact of the China-Russia relations go far beyond the bilateral sphere,” he added.

