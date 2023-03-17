This weekend´s weather is mild in manner across Spain

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 15:04

No drama with weather this weekend/Shutterstock Images

Cooler weather forecast on Saturday March 18, particularly in the east, although the night-time temperatures will continue to rise in the southeast, falling in the west of Andalucia.

Weak frosts are expected on the Pyrenees and locally in other mountainous areas of Spain.

Most capital cities will reach maximum temperatures in the mid-teens.

The Mediterranean coast will be dry throughout Saturday and some rain may fall in the north but should subside by the end of Saturday. Mostly clear skies once more with clouds forecast for Galicia, western Asturias and the extreme northwest of Castilla y Leon.

Windy day overall on Saturday, more intense along the northern coast and along the Andalucian Mediterranean.

Sunday March 19 sees very little change—overcast and showery in the north and some light rain in Andalucia too. Cloudy along the Mediterranean coast but this will clear towards the afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures reaching 23 C in Malaga and Murcia. Variable light winds expected along the coast.

