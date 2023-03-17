Three Must-Have Altcoins for every Crypto Investor in the ongoing Bear Market – Solana, Binance Coin and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 17 March 2023 • 13:15

Since the ongoing bear market began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has faced a challenge unlike others in its history. This is the longest bear market in crypto history, and many argue that the title of the most challenging bear market also goes to it. In the ongoing bear market, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), has fallen below the physiological $20,000 support mark on several occasions. This has never happened prior to the ongoing bear market.

Regardless of this, the recent development within the crypto market will be a source of joy to all around the cryptocurrency industry, as many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies are now experiencing positive movement within the market. Thanks to this turn of events, crypto investing now looks more profitable than it has been for a long time. Crypto investors seeking viable investment options in the current climate should consider these three – Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as they are head and shoulders above the competition. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Solana (SOL): Combining Speed and Functionality in the Decentralied Finance Ecosystem

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open-source project within the cryptocurrency industry that is notable for utilizing blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) solutions. Aside from this, Solana (SOL) is also notable for its speed and performance. The platform is an ideal environment for blockchain developers to create and deploy Decentralized Applications (dApps). Thanks to its hybrid consensus model, which is a combination of the underlying Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus and a new Proof of History (PoH) model, the crypto platform enjoys interest from small-time traders and institutional traders alike.

Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, plays an integral role in its ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The SOL token is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Binance Coin (BNB): Driving the Binance Platform and Offering Exclusive Benefits

As the name suggests, the Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency on the largest central exchange platform within the cryptocurrency industry, Binance. Binance Coin (BNB) plays a huge role in the Binance ecosystem and is responsible for powering and supporting the exchange platform as well as facilitating all sorts of crypto-related operations, such as network governance, user interactions and payment fees. Ownership of the token also comes with exclusive benefits, particularly trading fee discounts and participation in the Binance government.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a popular crypto within the cryptocurrency industry and is appealing for various reasons. The token is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Eyes on the Prize: The Rise of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) in the Crypto Market

There are few meme coins more attractive than the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) at the moment. The native cryptocurrency of the Big Eyes crypto project recently made crypto history by generating over $31 million in its presale. With the recent crypto pump in the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a very profitable token for crypto investors in the short term and long term.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still on presale and could be a valuable portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token, click here.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido