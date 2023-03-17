BREAKING: Spanish government FINALLY approves UK licence agreement from THIS date Close
By Anna Ellis • 17 March 2023 • 10:35

Torremolinos records the best employment figures in February for five years. Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com

Registered unemployment in February was 5,907 people, 870 less than in the same month last year.

Torremolinos continues with a positive trend in employment which is endorsed by the decrease in year-on-year unemployment, with a reduction of about 2.71 per cent in the unemployment rate in February to 18.38 per cent.

Another growing figure is the number of companies, which reached 2,233 last month, 75 more than in the same month in 2022, according to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia, where 2,034 are dedicated to the service sector.

Finally, the good economic situation is also reflected in the increase in hiring compared to the previous month.

It has been recorded that in February, 1,025 contracts were signed, 85 more than in January, which represents an increase of 9 per cent, according to data provided by the Argos Observatory of the Andalusian Regional Government.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

