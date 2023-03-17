Tragedy as Jacqueline Gold, Ann Summers boss, dies aged 62

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 12:37

RIP Jacqueline Gold/Shutterstock Images

Jacqueline Gold, the boss of the lingerie and sex toys chain Ann Summers, has died aged 62.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer. Her death comes just weeks following her dad David´s death.

Ms Gold is credited from transforming the firm from four backstreet shops into a multi-million pound business with outlets across the UK.

She was made a CBE in 2016 for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Jacqueline is best-known for founding Ann Summers and leading a business run by women, for women.

“From an internship to Chief Executive Officer in less than 10 years, her determination and commitment to creating a unique retail offering led to the creation of a multi-channel retail chain, consisting of retail stores, direct sales ambassadors, and a fast growing online and third-party business. It is her vision and creativity that saw Ann Summers grow from an unknown brand to a British household name and stable of the British high street.”

A statement from Ms Gold’s family said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.

“She was… an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women.”

Gold was estimated to be the 16th richest woman in Great Britain, worth £470 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019.

