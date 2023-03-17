Valencian Community is the third most exporting Autonomous Community

Exports from the Valencia Region reached a value of €3,395 million in the month of January 2023, which represents an increase of 13.2 per cent over the same period last year, according to data released by the Territorial Directorate of Trade of the Valencian Community under the State Secretariat for Trade.

The Councillor for Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Labour, Rafa Climent, explained that “in January 2023 the trend of recovery and growth with which we had ended 2022 continues, although we see declines in some geographical areas that we hope will recover growth figures in the coming months”.

In the month of January, exports from the province of Valencia reached a value of €1,999.4 million, which represents an increase of 19 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Castellon recorded a value of €790.4 million, with a decrease of 3 per cent and Alicante exported products worth €605.2 million, with an increase of 19.7 per cent compared to January 2022.

