Warning to Chancellor as a third of drivers say they will never go electric

A third of all UK drivers claim they will never switch to an electric vehicle despite the Government’s long-term ambitions to replace petrol and diesel cars on Britain’s roads, according to new Auto Trader research.

With affordability the biggest barrier to Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption, drivers have also urged the Chancellor to offer more generous financial support to aid the switch to greener vehicles, the findings show

When asked what factors would make them switch, the survey by the UK’s biggest online vehicle marketplace found 32 per cent of drivers never intend to buy an EV regardless of the incentives offered.

A further 30 per cent of respondents said cutting the upfront cost of EVs was the most important factor in encouraging switching, with a new EV typically 36 per cent more expensive than a petrol or diesel equivalent according to Auto Trader’s latest Road to 2030 report.

One of the UK’s most affordable and most popular EVs – the MG ZS Electric – cost almost £8,400 more than its conventionally-fuelled equivalent at £25,465.