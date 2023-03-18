International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin Close
70% of sacked P&O workers have now left the industry

By Anna Ellis • 18 March 2023 • 16:10

70% of sacked P&O workers have now left the industry. Image: RMT.

The majority of unlawfully sacked P&O staff have left the industry following their appalling treatment last year, a National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) survey has found.

On the anniversary of P&O Ferries dismissing 786 seafarers, RMT release findings of a survey of those who worked for the disgraced company in Deck, Engine, Catering and Onboard Service roles.

The findings are truly shocking, with hundreds of seafarers leaving the industry or taking early retirement, just at a time when there is a skills shortage in the ferry and wider UK shipping industry.

Over 80 per cent of Ratings at P&O Ferries had worked for the company for over 10 years.

Yet Peter Hebblethwaite and DP World subjected these loyal seafarers, who kept the country supplied during the pandemic, to the humiliation of being marched off their place of work by private security guards and immediately replaced by cheaper and super-exploited international agency crews on pay below the minimum wage and on contracts requiring up to 17 weeks of work, 12 hours a day 7 days a week.

The survey findings include:

  • 70 per cent are either unemployed or working in another industry
  • 72 per cent had worked for P&O for 20+ years and 84 per cent had worked for P&O for 10 years or more
  • 80 per cent of members experienced a significant or severe impact on their mental health
  • Members scored the Tory Government response to 2 out of 10
  • 32 per cent of ex-P&O Ratings are still waiting for all of their personal belongings to be returned

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “These survey results are truly shocking and highlight the longstanding damage done to our coastal communities and to employment and safety standards in the maritime industry.

“Ministers’ crocodile tears are an insult when the threat of further P&O-type mass sackings remains real and present for our seafarers and for workers across the country.”

“This Tory Government is hopelessly compromised but RMT is fighting tooth and nail for every job in the ferry industry and our campaign for fair pay agreements, an end to discrimination and real sanctions against P&O Ferries will deliver the jobs and skills our maritime communities need.”

