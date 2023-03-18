By Anna Ellis • 18 March 2023 • 16:10
70% of sacked P&O workers have now left the industry. Image: RMT.
On the anniversary of P&O Ferries dismissing 786 seafarers, RMT release findings of a survey of those who worked for the disgraced company in Deck, Engine, Catering and Onboard Service roles.
The findings are truly shocking, with hundreds of seafarers leaving the industry or taking early retirement, just at a time when there is a skills shortage in the ferry and wider UK shipping industry.
Over 80 per cent of Ratings at P&O Ferries had worked for the company for over 10 years.
Yet Peter Hebblethwaite and DP World subjected these loyal seafarers, who kept the country supplied during the pandemic, to the humiliation of being marched off their place of work by private security guards and immediately replaced by cheaper and super-exploited international agency crews on pay below the minimum wage and on contracts requiring up to 17 weeks of work, 12 hours a day 7 days a week.
The survey findings include:
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “These survey results are truly shocking and highlight the longstanding damage done to our coastal communities and to employment and safety standards in the maritime industry.
“Ministers’ crocodile tears are an insult when the threat of further P&O-type mass sackings remains real and present for our seafarers and for workers across the country.”
“This Tory Government is hopelessly compromised but RMT is fighting tooth and nail for every job in the ferry industry and our campaign for fair pay agreements, an end to discrimination and real sanctions against P&O Ferries will deliver the jobs and skills our maritime communities need.”
