Accountability and Cryptos: Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Polygon Score High on Trustworthiness

By EWN • 18 March 2023 • 9:15

Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Polygon are cryptos fulfilling a range of accountability checks and are verified as not scams.

One reason that could explain the rush to cryptocurrencies is the possibility of extremely lucrative returns. The incredible journey of Bitcoin from obscurity to its current valuation of more than $24000 is tempting to investors, beginners and experts alike. But the story of crypto is not all rosy and cautionary tales abound in the realm of crypto, from the fall of Bitcoin prices to the many tales of crypto scams. In this background it is worthwhile to check out cryptos that are trustworthy and not a bubble waiting to burst. Meme coins Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Dogecoin (DOGE) and other altcoin Polygon (MATIC) can be counted as safe due to a combination of factors like decentralisation, listing on exchanges, project roadmaps and vision.

Big Eyes Coin is the newest entrant to the meme coin universe. The crypto with an adorable kitty as logo is currently on pre-sale and plans to launch soon. Big Eyes Coin is an ERC-20 token and has passed auditing by Solidity Finance. The audit, considered to be one of the most robust for digital assets, returned no findings of concern for Big Eyes Coin. Big Eyes Coin is also KYC verified by Coinsniper. The platform will make available 80% of its total circulation upon launch.

Big Eyes also charges zero taxes or fees and also has a liquidity lock in place for two years from launch. The token has also pledged that 5% of its total liquidity will go towards charitable causes. The 5% of the liquidity will be placed in a visible wallet. Protecting the planet’s oceans is at the front of the token’s priority and involving its community towards these efforts is part of the platform’s plans for the future.

A combination of robust auditing, KYC verification and securing a CEX Tier 1 when the token will launch grants Big Eyes Coin bonafide credentials on trustworthiness.

Dogecoin started the meme coin bandwagon and grew to be a credible digital asset in itself. Dogecoin sits #9th on Coinmarketcap rankings. The token has unlimited supply and currently trades at $0.073477. Dogecoin started out as a joke aimed at crypto but has grown up to have a credible ecosystem of its own. Dogecoin also has dispelled rumors about private investors or ‘whales’ holding large chunks of its tokens. Dogecoin has a decentralised ecosystem and a community working to improve the platform round the clock.

An added assurance is that Dogecoin has been around since 2013 and has endured the highs and lows of the market as well as allegations of fraud against it. These factors can dispel the concerns if Dogecoin is a scam.

Polygon is a rising crypto asset and sits #8th in Coinmarketcap ranking. The token is trading at $1.18 and has a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens. Polygon is listed on all major exchanges and this factor provides an assurance on the trustworthiness of a crypto asset. Polygon is also a decentralised platform based on ethereum and has over 200 apps running on its network, a mark of its legitimacy.

In conclusion the Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Polygon leverage their unique factors like exchange listing, market cap, longevity, ecosystem and community pledges to validate their claims of legitimacy. Thus, the underlying message regarding these digital assets are, don’t miss out!

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido