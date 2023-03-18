By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 18:53

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7 struck near the town of Balao in Ecuador.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered this evening, Saturday, March 18, near the town of Balao in Ecuador. According to preliminary information from the USGS, it occurred at 12:12pm local time, not far from the coast, some 6 km NNE of Balao, at a depth of 65.7km (40.82 miles).

Its epicentre was calculated to have been centred in Azuay Province, about 47km northwest of the city of Cuenca and 77km southeast of Guayaquil. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude lower, at 6.5. The tremor was also reportedly felt in the neighbouring country of Peru. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, there is no threat of a tsunami.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 – 6 km NNE of Baláo, Ecuador https://t.co/w577YHB2DP — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 18, 2023

Video footage posted on social media showed structural damage to buildings in the city of Cuenca (Santa Ana de los Rios de Cuenca), located in southern Ecuador’s Andes mountain range.

#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6 — La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023

