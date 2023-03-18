By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 18:53
Image of an earthquake being registered.
Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered this evening, Saturday, March 18, near the town of Balao in Ecuador. According to preliminary information from the USGS, it occurred at 12:12pm local time, not far from the coast, some 6 km NNE of Balao, at a depth of 65.7km (40.82 miles).
Its epicentre was calculated to have been centred in Azuay Province, about 47km northwest of the city of Cuenca and 77km southeast of Guayaquil. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude lower, at 6.5. The tremor was also reportedly felt in the neighbouring country of Peru. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, there is no threat of a tsunami.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 – 6 km NNE of Baláo, Ecuador https://t.co/w577YHB2DP
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 18, 2023
Video footage posted on social media showed structural damage to buildings in the city of Cuenca (Santa Ana de los Rios de Cuenca), located in southern Ecuador’s Andes mountain range.
#Earthquake Ecuador 🔴 Daños importantes se registran en #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/wp7AcBfozV
— 🅸🅽🅵🅾🆂🅸🆂🅼🅾🅻🅾🅶🅸🅲 (@EarthquakeChil1) March 18, 2023
#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6
— La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023
#Breaking: Just in – Reports of an huge 6.7 magnitude of an #earthquake in #Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/DlKAxGO0nC
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 18, 2023
#Earthquake (#sismo) possibly felt 1 min 12 sec ago in #Ecuador. Felt it? Tell us via:📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/IVGNJ1N5a9
— EMSC (@LastQuake) March 18, 2023
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
