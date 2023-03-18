Dodging Market Volatility: Shiba Inu and Cardano bounce back as Dogetti presale attains new highs

By EWN • 18 March 2023 • 9:45

Cryptocurrencies are not regulated by governments or central banks, which can lead to uncertainty and instability in the market. Many investors buy and sell cryptocurrencies based on speculation, which can cause prices to rise and fall rapidly. The security of cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets has been a concern, with high-profile hacks and thefts adding up to market volatility. Closure of three major banks, Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has caused an upheaval in the market but Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) have found a way to bounce back. The new meme coin Dogetti (DETI) is soaring with its presale.

SHIB burn rate up by 202%

The Shibarium Layer 2 protocol has got a new SHIB burn possibility. According to the team, a running chart for burned SHIB can be seen at the portal. It is a part of the beta testing by the Shibarium network. As per the Shibburn website, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate is up by 202% in the last 24 hours. A total of 31,978,306 SHIB tokens are sent to dead wallets.

SHIB price has responded positively to the burns. It has shown a rise of 10% at the time of writing and is now at $0.00001025 with a market cap of $5.62 billion. SHIB has also avoided a death cross formation which could have been a major red flag for both investors and traders.

Cardano Demand Rises

According to the market capitalisation, Cardano (ADA) is the fifth largest cryptocurrency. It is seeing a surge in longs volume on derivatives trading platforms which suggests that the investors are regaining confidence in this altcoin and can hope for a bigger price rebound.

Cardano found good support at $0.30. After this the bulls managed to turn the course in their favour. With the price rallying quickly to hit the resistance at $0.35, the strength turned the chart bullish, predicting a much higher rise in the coming days.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

