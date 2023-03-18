In one day almost a million North Koreans enlist in Army to fight the US

By Sarah Newton-John • 18 March 2023 • 9:09

North Korean forces/Shutterstock Images

The North Korean authorities have reported today, Saturday 18 March, that in one day more then 800,000 people have applied to enlist in the North Korean People´s Army to fight against the US, in an effort to counteract the “provocation of nuclear war by the American imperialists.”

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, North Korea’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Saturday.

This massive enlistment would respond also to “violations” of North Korea´s sovereignty and security interests, which are reaching a limit “that can no longer be tolerated.”

The claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

The North’s ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23,” on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North’s growing threats.

North Korea´s provocative leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

In response to this massive recruitment by Kim, one person tweeted: “Of course, because the government will need to feed and house them. Better conditions then they have now.”

And another tweet reads: “It’s less “signed up to fight the US” and more “signed up to leave North Korea by any means necessary.””

