Natural History Museum most visited UK Museum for second year running

The Museum welcomed 4,654,608 visitors last year making it the most popular indoor attraction in the UK.

Museum Director Doug Gurr confirmed: “We are thrilled to have become the UK’s most popular indoor attraction for a second year running.”

“It is a testament to our innovative and inspiring public programme of events and exhibitions which included Our Broken Planet: How We Got Here and Ways to Fix it, Dippy Returns and Wildlife Photographer of the Year as well as the dedication of our Visitor Experience team who work so hard to ensure visitors have a brilliant day out.”

The Museum is continuing to see strong visitor attendance in 2023 so far and is on track to exceed 5 million for the financial year.

Director of Public Programmes Alex Burch adds: “Visitors are going to be in for a treat yet again this year with the opportunity to come face to toe with one of the largest known creatures to ever roam the earth in Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur which opens later this month.”

“We’re committed to ensuring nature and science is accessible to all and continuing to work closely with our local communities We will build on our outreach work which last year engaged 1500 local children and young people in a range of activities, such as our dedicated winter community space, career inspiration events and skills-building projects.”