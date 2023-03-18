Protester shoots three police officers in Pakistan as they raid the home of former PM Imran Khan

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 21:58

Image of police clashing with Imran Khan supporters. Credit: [email protected]

A protester opened fire on police officers as they attempted to raid the home of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Violence flared in Pakistan again today, Saturday, March 18, after police officers stormed the home of the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Loyal supporters of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party have surrounded the politician’s property since last Tuesday 14, in an effort to stop the police from serving Khan with an arrest warrant.

As the baton-wielding crowd hurled petrol bombs and stones at the cops, they responded with tear gas. At one point, a man positioned on the roof of Khan’s Lahore property in the Punjab region reportedly opened fire on the police. At least three officers are believed to have been injured as a result.

According to senior commander Suhail Sukhera, his men had to break down barricades that had been erected in the compound by the protesters. After breaking down the door, he claimed that items were discovered inside the property that had been used during the attacks on his officers these last few days. These included masks, petrol-filled bottles, iron rods and batons.

The 70-year-old was not at home today when the cops finally managed to enter his home. Khan had already travelled to Islamabad where he was due to face a judge on corruption charges. His pending arrest warrant was suspended by a top court on Friday in order to allow Khan to travel to the hearing without fear of arrest.

His case was eventually rescheduled for March 30 after Khan was unable to reach the court due to further clashes between his supporters and the police outside the court building, as reported by Sky News.

Tweeting from Islamabad, Khan wrote: “Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases”.

Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases. pic.twitter.com/S9u9PHs1SQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

In a video message posted on social media, Imran Khan condemned the police for breaking into his home while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was there alone. He demanded that those responsible for ordering the raid be prosecuted.

I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home & the violence against my workers & our domestic staff with our Judiciary. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Since being ousted from power last April following a vote of no-confidence in parliament, the former Pakistan cricketing legend has been hit with a series of charges. Khan has vehemently insisted that his overthrow was a plot organised by Washington and Shahbaz Sharif, his successor as Prime Minister. The charges of selling state gifts while in office and hiding his assets are just another part of the conspiracy against him he claimed.

___________________________________________________________

