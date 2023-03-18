Red Bull driver Sergio Perez claims pole position for Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 20:22

Image of Sergio Perez being presented with the Pirelli Sport Pole Position Award by Patrice Evra. Credit: [email protected]

With Max Verstappen dropping to 14th position, his teammate Sergio Perez claimed pole position for Red Bull in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will start from pole position in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tomorrow, Sunday, March 19. The Mexican clinched the spot on the front row where he will be joined by Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard seems rejuvenated since joining Aston Martin and looks well capable of pulling off a victory in the second race of the season at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Speaking after the session finished, Pere said: “You really feel Formula 1 cars coming alive in this place. Max has been really strong this weekend, hopefully tomorrow we can have both cars up there”.

CHECO: "You really feel Formula 1 cars coming alive in this place… Max has been really strong this weekend, hopefully tomorrow we can have both cars up there"#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iomVBORwiO — Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023

The reigning world champion Max Verstappen had a disastrous Q2 session. A power problem on his Red Bull sees the Dutchman pushed back to 15th on tomorrow’s starting grid. Historically, he has shown that starting down the field is not necessarily going to prevent him from standing on the podium.

Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc came home second in the session but due to engine usage, he incurred a 10-place grid penalty, which subsequently promoted Alonso up to second on the grid.

George Russell pulled out a great drive to place his Mercedes in third, with the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz joining him in fourth. Lance Stroll clinched fifth with the Aston Martin cars really on top form.

They are followed by Esteban Ocon in the Alpine and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Oscar Piastri had a magnificent qualifying session to place his McLaren in eighth, just ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

What was described by the British driver as a ‘silly mistake’, saw Lando Norris dropping down to 19th after he hit the inside wall at the final corner of the circuit.

