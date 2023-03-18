By Anna Ellis • 18 March 2023 • 14:25
Regularity of adverse events for Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines is "eye-opening" says MP. Image: Andrew Brigden / Twitter.
Andrew Bridgen has been the local MP for North West Leicestershire since 2010.
Concerned about the possible side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, Andrew took to Twitter on Saturday, March 18, tweeting: “Research has been conducted into the number of adverse events for both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA ‘vaccines’.”
“The regularity of them is eye-opening.”
The tweet follows a speech by the MP in Westminster on Friday, March 17, regarding an adjournment debate on vaccine harms.
The speech in Parliament, according to Andrew, was taken off YouTube not long after it had been posted. Andrew confirmed: “YouTube have taken down the speech I gave in Parliament today.”
“I am an elected member of the UK Parliament.”
“The speech was given in the Chamber of the House of Commons and responded to by a Government Minister, what chance has anyone else got of putting their views on YouTube?”
Andrew added: “Ed Dowd estimates 800k deaths and 3.2m disabled in the USA due to the experimental jabs. This equates by population to about 60k deaths and 240k disabled in the Uk, interestingly our excess deaths were 63k last year.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
