Small Market Cap Cryptos With 10x Potential: Are Digitoads, 0x, and Holo on the rise?

18 March 2023

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, have caused a stir in the investment world. Yet, as more people participate in the sector, tokens with a low market cap have become increasingly popular.

DigiToads, 0x, and Holo are just a few examples of small market cap tokens gaining traction thanks to their distinct value propositions and explosive growth potential. Now, let’s break down each project individually.

What are DigiToads’ key characteristics?

Being a fully functional meme token, DigiToads aspires to become not only a primary play-to-earn token but also the most prominent meme token overall.

DigiToads is a high-growth token allowing holders to make passive income through NFT staking, play-to-earn games, and holding TOAD tokens. The DigiToads’ road map suggests tremendous future development of the project.

The project intends to create its own DEX once the presale concludes and the community grows. The establishment of the exchange will provide an additional leveraged DeFi Suite, granting TOADS holders greater on-chain leverage.

The native currency of the ecosystem is TOADS, and besides being used for in-game purchases, it will also function as a deflationary token usable across different exchanges.

The current presale price of DigiToads is $0.0025. The white paper, however, shows that the price will climb by a factor of 10, giving early backers a parabolic 900% price jump. And growth rate is only anticipated to accelerate after TOADS launches on Uniswap.

How does 0x operate?

0x is a decentralised exchange that facilitates token trading between users on the Ethereum network. Using its protocol, Ethereum-based assets can be traded directly with one another, cutting out the mediator.

It also allows developers to launch their own distributed markets and exchanges. Recent successes for 0x can be attributed to the platform’s dedication to improving the user experience, enhancing developer tools, and increasing liquidity. The project’s governance structure has also been enhanced to facilitate community-based decision-making.

Holo’s potential

Holo is a decentralised application host that operates as a peer-to-peer networking cloud. This platform aims to build a decentralised internet that is safer, more private, and more efficient. Hosting services on Holo can be purchased with the platform’s native currency, HOT.

The innovative approach to cloud computing and the project’s potential to challenge the centralised cloud industry have contributed to the project’s rising popularity.

The bottom line

The affordability and potential for high returns of DigiToads, 0x, and Holo make them attractive investment options for diversifying their portfolios. As the crypto market matures, it will be interesting to see how these small market cap tokens continue to perform and shape the industry’s future.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido