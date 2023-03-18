Stay active to enjoy better brain function when you’re older

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2023 • 20:05

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY: Linked to better brain function when older Photo credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

REGULAR physical activity at any age is linked to better brain function in old age.

Maintaining an exercise routine throughout adulthood helps to preserve mental sharpness and memory while staving off conditions like dementia, a University College London study concluded.

Even taking up exercise in your 60s is better for improving cognitive function than doing nothing at all, investigators found.

Over-69s who were physically active between at least one and four times a month performed best on cognitive tests, plus others gauging processing speed and memory, said the study’s lead author Dr Sarah-Naomi James.

