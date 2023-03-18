Stay active to enjoy better brain function when you’re older

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2023 • 20:05
PHYSICAL ACTIVITY: Linked to better brain function when older
Photo credit: Pixabay/pasja1000
Maintaining an exercise routine throughout adulthood helps to preserve mental sharpness and memory while staving off conditions like dementia, a University College London study concluded.
Even taking up exercise in your 60s is better for improving cognitive function than doing nothing at all, investigators found.
Over-69s who were physically active between at least one and four times a month performed best on cognitive tests, plus others gauging processing speed and memory, said the study’s lead author Dr Sarah-Naomi James.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.