The great debate continues the health benefits of red versus white wine

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2023 • 16:29
Many people use the same yardstick when choosing a wine, but Harvard professor Eric Rimm questioned whether red wine really was more healthy than white.
Many studies showing that red wine had greater benefits for the heart were of limited duration, he pointed out.
“There isn’t any conclusive science which says there is a true benefit of red wine over white,” Rimm said.
Red wine contained more polyphenols – compounds which can protect against developing certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative conditions – he conceded.
“But both dark chocolate and blueberries contained more,” the professor added.
“Maybe the conversation shouldn’t be driven by health but by which wine makes food taste better,” he said.
