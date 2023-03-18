Thief jailed after carrying out 10 violent robberies in pharmacies across Barcelona district

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 19:47

Image of a Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

A thief who carried out 10 violent robberies in various districts of Barcelona was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra and subsequently jailed.

As reported in a statement from the Mossos d’Esquadra this Saturday, March 18, officers arrested a 59-year-old man on March 13. He was suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of ten robberies with violence and intimidation in pharmacies in the Barcelona districts of Sarria-Sant-Gervasi, Eixample, Horta-Guinardo and one attempted robbery in Terrassa.

The usual modus operandi employed by the detainee consisted of hiding his face with a mask or with the hood of the sweatshirt he was wearing and intimidating the workers in the establishments. This was usually carried out with a firearm although on two occasions he also used melee weapons.

Once inside the pharmacy, he took the amounts of money he found in the cash register. However, most witnesses were able to describe and recognise him.

The thief carried out his first robbery on July 14, 2022, in a pharmacy on Carrer d’Aribau in the district of Sarria-Sant Gervasi. The next day he tried again in another one in the town of Terrassa, this time while wielding a knife, although he left the establishment without completing the robbery.

Between July and September 2022, the thief robbed up to three more pharmacies in the district of Sarria-Sant Gervasi, from where he took €4,800. After a period where he stopped his criminal activity, he began again in 2023 with a robbery in a pharmacy in Sarria. Between February and March, he committed five more.

Finally, the Mossos d’Esquadra were able to arrest him while conducting a police search at around 9pm on March 13, after another robbery in a pharmacy in Sarria. On that occasion, he took €100 after intimidating the worker with the simulated firearm he was using.

Once the robbery had been completed, the man headed towards Sarria railway station with the intention of taking the train to Terrassa. It was at this point that the officers pounced. While the train was travelling from Sarria to Les Planes station, plainclothes officers were able to arrest him.

During a search, the police found nearly €500 in cash, the simulated semi-automatic pistol, and part of the blade of a knife. After appearing in court, the detainee was sent to prison.

___________________________________________________________

