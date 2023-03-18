Undeniable health boons and benefits attached to Gwyneth Paltrow’s bone broth

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2023 • 11:05

BONE BROTH: Has undeniable health benefits Photo credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

GWYNETH PALTROW apparently lives on bone broth, vegetables and frugal amounts of fish or meat.

Whether we wish to emulate her or not, bone broth has undeniable health benefits, starting with collagen which could be anti-ageing, its advocates maintain.

The collagen obtained from chicken cartilage can also help to improve stiffness and joint function in patients with osteoarthritis, research has shown.

Gelatine, the most abundant protein in bone broth, is good for digestion and gut health, supporting the healthy movement of food through the intestine.

Meanwhile, broth is also said to support immune function, as the small intestine is its first line of defence. while the glycine present in bone broth has multiple functions that include creating healthy sleep patterns.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram