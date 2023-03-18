WASPI seeking justice from the High Court regarding women’s pensions

WHEN the UK government increased the state pension age by up to six years for women without giving citizens proper notice, many found their retirement plans were shattered.

WASPI is calling on the Government to agree to fair and fast compensation for all women affected by the lack of notice regarding the State Pension age increases (1995 and 2011 Pensions Acts) to reflect their financial losses, the sustained damage to their mental health and well-being,

and the additional impacts.

The group confirmed they are also calling on the government to act on the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) findings now to prevent any longer-term damage to WASPI women.

On Wednesday, March 15, Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality said: “It isn’t right to make people work until they drop. A healthy, retired population has so much to offer in voluntary and community work, and in caring responsibilities.”

“Certainly, before making further rises to the State Pension age, the government needs to show it has learned the lessons of past bungles.”

“As 1950s women approach retirement, they are still suffering the ill effects of proven maladministration at DWP, which failed to inform those affected by the last set of State Pension age hikes in time.”

“Many had already given up working, in anticipation of a pension at 60, and then found it difficult or impossible to get back into the workplace. One of us dies every 13 minutes waiting for the DWP to face the reality of their mistakes by offering compensation to those affected.”

Whilst WASPI agree with equalisation they do not agree with the unfair way the changes were implemented leaving no time to make alternative plans. Women were not properly informed.

If you have been affected by these pension changes and would like to help the campaign head www.waspi.co.uk or the WASPI Facebook page.