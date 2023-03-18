By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 2:46

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

A huge reward has been offered by the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to anyone who finds him the alleged Ukrainian soldier who burned a page from the holy Muslim Koran.

This Friday, March 17, a very irate Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he was offering a reward of five million rubles for the liquidation of a Ukrainian soldier who mocked the holy Koran, or ten million for taking him alive.

He was responding to a TikTok video that was posted online purporting to show a Ukrainian soldier tearing a page from a copy of the Muslim holy book and placing it in a fire, where it subsequently caught alight.



Kadyrov took to his official Telegram channel to condemn the person in the video: “By Almighty Allah, we will not allow anyone to mock the Holy Qur’an with impunity, and the punishment of the Lord of the Worlds will reach you wherever you are! I sincerely pray that this punishment will be brought to you through our warriors, who are eager to destroy you more than you want to live”.

“That’s your true fascist-satanic gut. I would see how you would dare touch the Holy Koran if there were a single Chechen or Muslim within reach of you. You wouldn’t dare commit this blasphemous act if such an approach to a foreign nation, culture and religion wasn’t your state ideology”.

“I want to address the so-called Muslims who allegedly fight in the AFU. How do you feel to be in the same ranks as the enemies of Allah? What justification will you find for yourselves on the day of the great judgment? There is no excuse for you! You will be damned, just like those who dared to encroach on the Holy Quran”.

“And I say to the scum who are shown in these pictures: you will not have long to endure the cold. Very soon you will be able to warm yourselves in the fires of hell. I will spare no effort and no means to find you and punish you! And I pray Almighty Allah to hasten your imminent end”.



In a second post on Telegram, Kadyrov emphasised: “I will not limit myself to dryly condemning the act of the Ukrainian scum who recently burned the pages of the Holy Quran. You saw the footage on my channel. For the liquidation of this scum, I declare the reward in 5 million rubles. For taking him alive – twice as much – 10 million rubles”.

“No matter when it happens – today, tomorrow, or in a year, the money will be waiting. And it makes no difference who does it: a platoon, a group, a loner, a neighbour in a trench, the money will be handed over in full. And you, coward, who hid your face, know that punishment will come at any time, no matter where you hide. From now on, your hare’s soul will know no rest”, he warned.

