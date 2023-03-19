20-year-old woman arrested for tweeting alleged bomb threat in Malaga shopping centre

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 21:58

Image of National Police officer at a computer. Credit: [email protected]

A 20-year-old woman who tweeted an alleged bomb threat in a Malaga shopping centre was arrested by the National Police.

As reported in a statement from the National Police this Sunday, March 19, a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Malaga for her alleged responsibility in a crime of public disorder. The detainee allegedly posted a bomb threat on her Twitter account, telling people to stay away from a food establishment in a shopping centre in the capital.

Officers from the Malaga Provincial Information Brigade learned of the facts through the security department of the affected company, as reported by malagahoy.es.

They were informed that someone had published a tweet last Tuesday, March 14, in which they announced that the public should not go to a supermarket in a certain shopping centre, specifically at 5pm that same day, because they were going to plant three bombs there.

The company’s legal services filed the corresponding complaint and the necessary investigative steps were taken to clarify the facts. After several investigations, officers of the aforementioned brigade managed to fully identify the person who managed the profile where the bomb threat was announced. It was verified that the published tweet was linked to a tweet from the affected company.

Once located, the person responsible for the tweet was arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime of public disorder. The appropriate police proceedings were subsequently forwarded to the Investigating Court No10 in Malaga.

Thanks to rapid police action, the threat was neutralised, and it was not necessary to issue the standard eviction and evacuation measures. The detainee’s Twitter account is currently suspended as a result of the complaint filed by the affected company.

