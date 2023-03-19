Adopta Bernia organises a Spring Festival at its Shelter in Benissa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 19 March 2023 • 17:19

ADOPTA BERNIA: Some of the cats at their Benissa Shelter Photo credit: Adopta Bernia

ADOPTA BERNIA extends an invitation to attend their Spring Festival on Saturday, March 25.

This will be held between 11am and 4pm at the Shelter in Arrabal Zval-30 Pedrera 38-18 in Benissa.

A flea market will be raising funds for the Shelter’s animals, with delicious appetisers and drinks available.

“There will also be a small but exciting raffle,” Tanya Elliott told the Euro Weekly News.

Adopta Bernia (Animal Protector Bernia-Benissa-Calpe), is a non-profit association that tries to give a second chance to animals that are suffering in the area. The shelter fosters them until responsible adoptions can be made, while helping sick animals and controlling the feline colonies.

The two shelters in Benissa always need more volunteers and, above all, economic help for food and veterinary expenses, Adopta Bernia explained.

For further information, visit the www.facebook.com/AdoptaBernia or email the

adoptaben[email protected] address.