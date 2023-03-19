By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 10:07

Afghans in hiding after helping British forces during war asked to get approval from Taliban before moving to UK Image: Timsimages.uk Shutterstock

Afghans who have been hiding after helping British forces during the war asked by UK government to get approval documents from Taliban before they can move to Britain

Afghans who are desperately trying to escape the country after helping British forces during the war have been asked by the UK government to get approvals from the Taliban administration, according to the Independent.

As per reports, people who applied for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Police Scheme were told by UK officials to provide their birth and marriage certificates in English and stamped by the Taliban government.

Thousands of Afghans who helped the British forces in the war against the Taliban are still waiting to get further updates from the UK government, to know if they can relocate to Britain under this scheme.

UK´s ministry of defence has also admitted that such practice has been ongoing after previously denying it, and said that it was wrong while issuing an apology for it.

The Independent also stated that they have seen several emails that were sent to applicants of the scheme where the ministry of defence case workers have asked for the documents to have a government stamp.

As per estimates by the UK government, about 4,600 people are eligible for sanctuary in the UK under the scheme which includes family members as well, who have not been moved to the UK as yet.

