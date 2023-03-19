By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 0:05

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7 struck Ecuador leaving at least 12 people dead.

Sunday, March 19 at 0:05am

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Ecuador has risen to 12, as confirmed by President Guillermo Lasso. “So far, 12 deaths have been reported (11 in the province of El Oro and one in the province of Azuay). There are injured people who are being treated promptly in hospitals”, read a tweet from the Government’s Press Department.

• Hasta el momento, se reporta 12 fallecidos (11 en la provincia de El Oro y uno en la provincia de Azuay). • Hay personas heridas que están siendo atendidas oportunamente en los hospitales. — Comunicación Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@ComunicacionEc) March 18, 2023

In a second tweet, they added: “There are houses destroyed in the province of El Oro and Azuay. @ViviendaEC has been activated for inspections in zone 8 and 5, activating all the assistance and support mechanisms for the affected families”,

• Hay viviendas destruidas en la provincia de El Oro y Azuay. • Se ha activado a @ViviendaEC para las inspecciones en la zona 8 y 5, activando todos los mecanismos de auxilio y apoyo a las familias afectadas. — Comunicación Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@ComunicacionEc) March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18 at 8:43pm

According to apnews.com, at least four people have died as a result of the huge earthquake that hit the South American country of Ecuador earlier today. As shown in online footage, buildings collapsed in several towns and cities.

Guillermo Lasso, the President of Ecuador tweeted asking members of the public to remain calm. He posted a copy of an official communication that the government released.

📄#ComunicadoOficial 2: De acuerdo a monitoreo inicial, se registran afectaciones en 4 provincias ➡️ https://t.co/ScfSTSIDaZ pic.twitter.com/KLAeElFuCR — Riesgos Ecuador (@Riesgos_Ec) March 18, 2023

Government official Cristian Torres Bermeo tweeted: “The Risk Management Secretariat immediately deploys its capabilities due to the earthquake registered by the IGEPN on March 18. We monitor and collect information”.

La Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos despliega inmediatamente sus capacidades debido al sismo registrado por el IGEPN este 18 de marzo. Realizamos monitoreo y levantamiento de información. https://t.co/Of2mBvkcly — Cristian Torres Bermeo 🇪🇨 (@cetorresb) March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18 at 6:53pm

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered this evening, Saturday, March 18, near the town of Balao in Ecuador.

According to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), it occurred at 12:12pm local time, not far from the coast, some 6 km NNE of Balao, at a depth of 65.7km (40.82 miles).

Its epicentre was calculated to have been centred in Azuay Province, about 47km northwest of the city of Cuenca and 77km southeast of Guayaquil. Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute put the magnitude lower, at 6.5. The tremor was also reportedly felt in the neighbouring country of Peru. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, there is no threat of a tsunami.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 – 6 km NNE of Baláo, Ecuador https://t.co/w577YHB2DP — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 18, 2023

Video footage posted on social media showed structural damage to buildings in the city of Cuenca (Santa Ana de los Rios de Cuenca), located in southern Ecuador’s Andes mountain range.

#Temblor caída de una fachada de casa afecta a un vehículo en las calles Sucre y Tarqui, #Cuenca pic.twitter.com/8EDlYEqFU6 — La Voz del Tomebamba (@tomebamba) March 18, 2023

