BREAKING: Teenager tragically dies after being hit by bus in UK as police search for more clues 

By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 11:37

BREAKING: Teenager tragically dies after being hit by a bus in the UK as police in Birmingham search for more clues

A 15-year-old girl died shortly as she reached the hospital after being hit by a bus in the UK

A tragic crash in the UK has resulted in the killing of a teenage girl after she was hit by a bus in Birmingham.

According to the West Midlands Police (WMP), “the bus driver is helping with inquiries into the collision in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, at just before 3 pm on Saturday”.

Officials said that emergency services rushed to the spot after the incident, but the girl died shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Following the incident, Pc Gail Arnold, of WMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said, “A young girl has tragically died and we’ll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time”.

The statement added, “We’re working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dashcam footage”.

Officials have also appealed to the public for any further information which may help the police and have asked them to email it to [email protected] or to use the Live Chat on the force’s website and quote log 2467 of 18 March.

