By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 12:08

Famous award-winning barber from Wales caught selling drugs in UK Image: South Wales Police

Police arrest Anthony Hancock after cocaine and a Stanley knife were found during a search

A barber from Wales who has been famous for winning several awards has been arrested by the police in connection with dealing drugs in the UK.

Hancock was detained by the police in Swansea after he left his car and tried to run away.

As per Wales Online, the 37-year-old is a well-known barber in the city and has also won the Welsh Men’s Style Awards in 2013, aside from coming third in the British Barber Awards in 2018.

The hearing for his sentence was held at the Swansea Crown Court, where the police stated that they tried to pull over “Hancock’s black Ford Focus in Pentregethin Road,Gendros, but he accelerated away at speed”.

They added, “he drove into a cul-de-sac in Ravenhill before leaving the car and running past the police vehicle in the direction of Carmarthen Road”.

Officials said that Hancock was detained and then handcuffed by the police, who later found an iPhone and a Nokia burner phone.

Police added that when they asked him if he had any drugs, Hancock responded, “Whatever’s in the bag… cocaine.”

They stated that “a small clear bag containing white powder and three socks containing a total of 19 bags of cocaine”, were found.

Cocaine “weighed 13.85g with a 72% purity” was seized by the police which they estimate has a street value of between £1,040 and £1,140.

Police said that after examining his mobile phone, they also found messages where Hancock has made offers to customers in order to sell cannabis and Xanax.

Hancock initially informed the police that the drugs were for his personal used and that he had forgotten the knife was in his wallet.

He then pleaded guilty to intending to supply “Class A drugs, two counts of offering to supply Class B and C drugs, and possession of a bladed article”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.