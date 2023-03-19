International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin Close
Trending:

Former Hollywood action star Steven Seagal insists he is ‘one million per cent Russian’

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 0:51

Image of actor Steven Seagal. Credit: Markus Wissmann/Shutterstock.com

Steven Seagal insisted that he was ‘one million per cent Russian’ while appearing at an event in Moscow.

 

After receiving an Order of Friendship medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former Hollywood action movie star Steven Seagal has declared himself to be ‘one million per cent’ Russian. He was honoured by Putin in recognition of the support he showed after the invasion of Ukraine.
Seagal pledged his allegiance to Russia while he was in Moscow last Monday 13, where he attended an event held by the International Movement of Russians. This is a group of supporters who are attempting to have the EU sanctions against Moscow lifted by painting Russia in a good light, and who are all non-Russians.
Speaking at the event, the actor accused Washington of attempting to try “to discredit, demoralise, and destroy the emerging morale of Russia”. He claimed that this was being done by the US administration spending “billions of dollars on disinformation, lies. Over half of the people in America actually love Russia and love Russians and know that they’re being lied to”.
“My father was pure Russian, and I was raised in a pure Russian household because my mother was completely immersed in the Russian culture and she did not have parents”, explained the star who was born in Michigan.

“So I grew up with Russian culture. I grew up loving Russia and loving all of what I learned about it from a very early age. And for me, I am one million per cent Russophile and one million per cent Russian”, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading