Here’s why investing in Solana, Dogecoin, and Dogetti can save your Crypto Portfolio in the ongoing Bear Market

Since the bear market began last summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, crypto investors, traders, and other crypto regulars have faced difficulty conducting normal crypto activities. This is largely down to the extreme volatility present within the crypto market and negative crypto prices. However, thanks to several spells of bullish activity within the industry, all of that appears to be changing.

The recent crypto pump has resulted in many poor-performing cryptos from last year experiencing an upward trajectory in the market. Cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX), are currently riding the pump and could return to previous peaks from before the start of the bear market.

Despite this, the safer option in the current climate would be to prioritise long-term cryptocurrency investments over short-term ones. This piece suggests three highly promising cryptocurrencies that could make fantastic portfolio additions in the ongoing bear market. Here’s all you need to know about Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogetti (DETI).

Solana (SOL) is riding the Crypto Pump

Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptocurrencies heavily affected by the ongoing bear market. The token is back up in quarter one thanks to the recent crypto pump and is now attracting interest from popular crypto investors within the industry. Its role in the Solana ecosystem makes it an ideal investment choice in the current climate, one that could yield massive returns in the long run.

Solana (SOL) is a popular crypto platform with impressive features such as massive processing power, increased speed, scalability and performance. Still, the most notable thing about the crypto platform is that it utilises blockchain technology to provide Decentralised Finance (De-Fi) services and solutions. It is also one of the few blockchain networks within the industry with the capacity to rival Ethereum (ETH), the world’s dominant smart contract platform.

The SOL token is an ideal option for long-term cryptocurrency investment in the current climate and could yield massive returns for investors in the long run. SOL is listed on top crypto platforms such as Binance, Coinbase and Bilaxy.

Dogecoin (DOGE) back on track

Meme coins are ideal investment options in the ongoing bear market due to their immense utility, making Dogecoin (DOGE) a fantastic investment option for seasoned investors and newbies. The token is fondly referred to as the pioneer of the meme coin movement and is by far the largest meme coin by market cap. Dogecoin (DOGE) is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for its immense speed and transaction validation, making it perfect for global adoption.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the cryptos rising in the recent crypto pump and could fetch investors a nice profit in the current climate. The token is listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Dogetti (DETI) is the Future

Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme coin project within the cryptocurrency industry that crypto analysts predict to have the kind of impact meme coin giants, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have had in the past. Its native cryptocurrency, DETI, provides utility and facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees.

The DETI token goes on presale in the coming weeks and could be an ideal investment option in the current climate.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

