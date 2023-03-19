Internet culture is driving the future of Cryptocurrency: A look at Meme Coins Big Eyes Coin, Floki Inu and Dogecoin

By EWN • 19 March 2023 • 11:45

Meme coins are some of the fastest-growing and most active cryptocurrencies in the market. Despite difficult market conditions, the influence of internet culture is strong in the crypto world, and meme coin communities stay strong throughout volatility. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have experienced positive growth in terms of both value and popularity. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin, currently in presale and already showing positive potential.

Dogecoin: The Power of the Internet Culture

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. Thanks to the influence of internet culture, Dogecoin turned into an accidental crypto movement. Dogecoin was inspired by the infamous Doge meme that features a Shiba Inu dog with witty and sarcastic musings about everyday life.

The coin still serves the original purpose of bringing joy and humour to the crypto space. The Dogecoin community is one of the most active and well-known on social media platforms Twitter, Reddit and Discord. Dogecoin is no longer only a joke and is now popular for its impressive user features.

Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer currency that uses blockchain technology. It is primarily used for payments and instant transactions and can be used in many online stores. The fun, lighthearted crypto also features a highly secure decentralised system with fast and cheap transactions. Dogecoin’s creators are constantly enhancing the network to help the coin to compete with other altcoins on the market.

Floki: The Meme Coin with Real Utility

Floki Inu is one of the many meme coins that were inspired by Dogecoin. Floki also features a Shiba Inu as its mascot – named after Elon Musk’s own Shiba Inu dog.

The Floki Inu community also has a strong social media presence, and the creators are dedicated to the expansion and development of the platform. One of the most positive features is Floki University. This gives new crypto users a chance to gain knowledge about crypto and educate themselves on how to make a profit.

Floki functions on the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) smart chains and strives for utility and to be a quick and simple way to profit from cryptocurrency. Floki creators also continually improve the utility of the coin.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency that is currently gaining a lot of attention and popularity on social media. Big Eyes Coin is hoping to create a big crypto-community as the coin values community above all else. The community will be rewarded with regular giveaways in the form of tokens, NFTs and rewards. The Twitter page regularly updates Big Eyes followers with new updates on the coin and exclusive rewards and offers.

The team has just announced via Twitter that Big Eyes investors invested in stages 1-3 of the presale will be put on a whitelist and be able to mint NFTs for free. The NFTs are a major part of Big Eyes’ plan to generate wealth as they will bring attention to the coin and create value. NFTs will also give holders access to content and events.

As part of the presale, Big Eyes also launched a collection of loot boxes. These loot boxes give randomised rewards and have incredible prizes. The biggest box, the $10,000 Excali-Paw Master Chest, has a maximum prize of $1 million! Big Eyes are also offering an amazing offer code. When you buy over $100 worth of BIG tokens, you will receive three loot boxes for free if you use the Vault Pin 300. This code is only on offer for a very limited time and could be the best chance to make the biggest return on your investment.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido