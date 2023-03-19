Iraqi Foreign Minister announces that Baghdad expects to supply gas and oil to Europe

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 21:16

Image of gas cooker flame. Credit: Marian Weyo Shutterstock.com

Baghdad expects to supply gas and oil to Europe according to the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

Fuad Hussein, the head of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said this Sunday, March 19, that the country intends to invest in the development of oil and gas fields, and then arrange supplies to European countries. He was speaking during a press conference in Brussels, as reported by RIA Novosti.

“We will discuss various topics of cooperation, including in the gas and oil sectors. Iraq, which is already an oil-producing country, will also become a gas-producing country”, said Hussein. According to the Iraqi Foreign Minister, the country intends to use energy resources in the domestic market, and after that, it intends to export to other countries.

In a joint statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council earlier reported that Iraq and Iran had signed an agreement aimed at strengthening border security. The joint security agreement includes coordination in protecting the common borders between the two countries, the statement said.

Prior to this, it was reported that the defence ministers of Iran and Iraq – Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Tabet Muhammad Saeed al-Abbasi – held talks related to security and borders.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.