By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 14:04

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the UK Image: Mr. Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said a man was found with injuries in his back and leg after being shot several times

A man in the UK is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times during an incident that took place in Rotterham.

According to the South Yorkshire Police cited by ITV, officers were called to Winifred Street at 2.33 pm on Saturday, March 18.

Upon arriving on the scene, they found a man who had multiple injuries on his back and leg.

Officers said that the man who is reported to be in his 20s has suffered from “consistent with a firearms discharge”.

An air ambulance was rushed to the scene, but the man was eventually taken by road to the hospital.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident.

“We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to them if you have any concerns”, said a statement by Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, we have already made one arrest, a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and I offer my reassurance that officers and detectives are working hard to find those responsible”, said Boughton.

The statement continued, “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, may have dash-cam footage or any information that may be able to help with our enquiries”.



