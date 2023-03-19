New father barricades himself inside Mallorca hospital maternity ward and threatens to burn himself to death

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 18:26

Image of Son Llatzer hospital in Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Pedro Mulet

After being told he would lose custody of his newborn child, a Moroccan man threatened to burn himself to death after barricading himself inside the maternity ward of a Mallorca hospital.

A man of Moroccan origin, believed to have been around 40 years old, was arrested this Friday, March 17, after barricading himself in the Maternity area of ​​a hospital on the Balearic island of Mallorca. The man threatened to burn himself to death in front of his wife and newborn daughter.

The incident occurred at around 1;20pm at the Son Llatzer Hospital in the island’s capital of Palma de Mallorca. According to the Ultima Hora news outlet, citing sources close to the event, the North African locked himself inside the facility’s Maternity ward.

After being informed by the IMAS that he would lose custody of his newborn daughter, the man allegedly made the threat to set fire to the maternity ward, which included his wife, his child, and himself.

He was inside the room – where his wife had given birth one day previously – for at least 60 minutes. Even the arrival of National Police officers did nothing to persuade him to open the door. The man resisted all attempts by a trained negotiator to calm his frame of mind.

It was confirmed that he was not carrying any firearms or knives. The police did not rule out though that he could have made an improvised weapon using effects from the room, so they took all the necessary protection measures. Finally, they managed to coax him out of the room and away from his wife and baby for a moment. The man, sensing what was about to happen, attempted to get back inside the room, but the cops pounced on him and immobilised and arrested him in the corridor. The detainee subsequently appeared in court on Saturday 18, where the judge issued a restraining order prohibiting him from entering the hospital or going anywhere near his wife and their newborn daughter.