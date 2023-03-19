Pedestrian dies, another critical as police investigates tragic road accident in UK  

By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 8:06

Police have arrested a man after a van hit two pedestrians in the UK, killing one and critically injuring another as investigations continue

A tragic crash in the UK has resulted in the death of a pedestrian after a van hit them in Wales.

As per the police, another pedestrian, who was involved in the crash is presently fighting for his life at the hospital.

“One pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from the Caerphilly area, has died and we have specialist officers supporting her family”, said a statement by Gwent Police, cited by Wales Online.

It added, “A second pedestrian, a 58-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, remains in a critical condition in hospital”.

Officials said that a 48-year-old man has been arrested after the incident on suspicion of four offences and has been taken into police custody.

Police said the incident took place on Nantgraw Road in the Welsh town of Caerphilly, where the two pedestrians were hit by the suspect.

An appeal has now been launched to find more witnesses in the case who might have further information.

“We’re appealing for information to a fatal road traffic collision in Caerphilly. It happened on Nantgarw Road at about 7.50pm, on Friday, March 17, and involved a van and two pedestrians”, added the statement by the police.

Gwent police also said that following the arrest of the man, who is also from the Caerphilly area, they are now looking for more footage, as well as information that can help with the investigations.

“If you have dashcam footage, or any information that could help, please call 101, quoting 2300086726”, said the police statement.

