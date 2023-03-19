Red Bull driver Sergio Perez wins the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 20:11

Image of Sergio Perez with the Saudi Arabia GP 2023 trophy. Credit: [email protected]

Sergio Perez drove his Red Bull to victory in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Red Bull claimed another one-two podium this afternoon, Sunday, March 19, as its drivers stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Sergio Perez took the chequered flag having led from start to finish, apart from a brief spell where Fernando Alonso jumped him as the lights turned green.

HE RUNS THESE STREETS!! Sergio Perez wins the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! Verstappen and Alonso complete the podium#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GNDeeoyNRz — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

The Mexican had the reigning world champion Max Verstappen hot on his tail as he charged through the field after starting from 15th position. This was only the fourth time that Perez stood victorious on the winners’ podium in his time with Red Bull and the fifth of his career. He has been totally overshadowed by his Dutch teammate who won two consecutive world titles during that period.

Verstappen proved once again today that he really is a force to be reckoned with, no matter where he starts on the grid. Before the race was even halfway through, he had moved up to within six seconds of the leader, thanks to the intervention of a safety car.

Fernando Alonso took third in the Aston Martin, with the Spaniard looking every inch the driver who could challenge Red Bull for the rest of this season. The former world champion served a five-second pit stop penalty for an incorrect starting position on the grid. He was then hit with a further 10-second penalty after the race that dropped him to P4.

Britain’s George Russell defied Mercedes team orders to cross the finishing line in fourth place, ultimately being promoted to third after Alonso’s penalty. With the seven-time world champion, and teammate, Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck, he refused to allow him to pass. Hamilton had to settle for fifth, with Russell actually creating a large gap between the two drivers.

The two red Ferraris came home in sixth and seventh. Carlos Sainz led Charles LeClerc home, with Esteban Ocon following them in the Alpine. His French teammate Pierre Gasly took ninth, and Kevin Magnussen in the Haas rounded out the top 10.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.