Spanish Customs officer perishes while attempting to board a sailboat suspected of transporting drugs

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 2:17
Image of an Aduanas boat.
Credit: [email protected]
As reported this Saturday, March 18, by the Spanish Tax Agency, a 58-year-old official from the Customs Surveillance Service died in an incident in the Atlantic. The deceased reportedly lost his life after an accident while attempting to inspect a sailboat suspected of transporting drugs.
Sources from the Tax Agency explained that the incident occurred at around 8:30am on Saturday morning when officials went to carry out a check on a sailboat to the west of the Canary Islands.
At that moment, the ‘Fulmar’ capsized, causing the officials to fall overboard into the sea. At this point, the crew members of the sailboat set fire to the suspected vessel, which subsequently sank under the water.
After several attempts to revive their companion the officials of the auxiliary boat informed the central services of the Tax Agency of the death of the officer, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
