Spanish Customs officer perishes while attempting to board a sailboat suspected of transporting drugs

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 2:17

Image of an Aduanas boat. Credit: [email protected]

An accident that occurred while attempting to board a sailboat in the Atlantic that was suspected of transporting drugs tragically claimed the life of a Spanish Customs officer.

As reported this Saturday, March 18, by the Spanish Tax Agency, a 58-year-old official from the Customs Surveillance Service died in an incident in the Atlantic. The deceased reportedly lost his life after an accident while attempting to inspect a sailboat suspected of transporting drugs.

Sources from the Tax Agency explained that the incident occurred at around 8:30am on Saturday morning when officials went to carry out a check on a sailboat to the west of the Canary Islands.

They indicated that the ‘Fulmar’, an auxiliary vessel of the Tax Agency’s Special Operations Unit “had come ashore some 700 miles west of the Canary Islands to proceed with the inspection of a sailboat that was suspected of transporting narcotics”.

At that moment, the ‘Fulmar’ capsized, causing the officials to fall overboard into the sea. At this point, the crew members of the sailboat set fire to the suspected vessel, which subsequently sank under the water.

After several attempts to revive their companion the officials of the auxiliary boat informed the central services of the Tax Agency of the death of the officer, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The ‘Fulmar’ is currently heading to the port of Melilla, where the official’s family residence is located. It is transporting the body of the deceased man, along with the four crew members of the detained sailboat. They are expected to arrive in Melilla next Wednesday evening, March 22 the same sources confirmed.