Supreme Islamic Council of Algeria condemns the burning of a holy Koran by Ukrainian soldiers

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 2:56
Image of a holy Muslim Koran.
Credit: Tanya Stolyarevskaya/Shutterstock.com
Mohammed Baghdad, the Information Director of the Supreme Islamic Council of Algiers, on Saturday, March 18, condemned alleged Ukrainian soldiers for burning the Koran, as reported by ria.ru.
He said that he was shocked by the photographs and videos that had appeared online showing such actions. Baghdad noted the need to create a global humanitarian charter to prevent encroachment on shrines and religions.
“We were shocked, like all people, and Muslims in particular, by these terrible shots of Ukrainian soldiers burning the Holy Koran. What makes us move towards a new world that recognises different cultures, multiple religions, and respect for sacred things, must be written into the international humanitarian charter preventing encroachment on holy sites”, suggested Baghdad.
The Algerian added that he believed this incident confirmed the fact that the world should realise that: “in the West today, a campaign of contempt for foreign culture, disrespect for it, as well as non-compliance with international conventions that prevent encroachment on spiritual shrines and religions, is leading”. He recalled that this latest behaviour was preceded by the desecration of the Koran in Europe, America, and Canada.
Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video on his Telegram channel which showed a man wearing a uniform of the Ukrainian military tearing pages from the Koran and burning them.
He vowed to find these people and punish them. For their elimination, he announced a reward of 5 million rubles, and for capturing them – 10 million rubles.
