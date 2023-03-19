UK court convicts two men after they beat a man before dumping his body in river  

By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 15:00

UK court convicts two men after they assaulted a man before dumping his body in river Image: Eric Johnson Photography Shutterstock.com

Two men have been convicted by a court in the UK after a man was beaten and his body was dumped in the Lincolnshire river

A court in the UK has convicted two men who face murder charges after they beat a man and dumped his body in a river.

Andrejs Servutas along with Kaspars Spiridonovs have been convicted after the body of Igors Petrovs was found inside a river in August 2022.

According to ITV, Petrovs body has been located by a passer-by and was pulled out of the River Witham in the Waterside North area of Lincoln.

Servutas,44, had been found guilty following a trial that took place at the Lincoln Crown Court.

Meanwhile, Spiridonovs, 41, had earlier denied the charges but was subsequently convicted on charges of manslaughter.

As discussed in the court, the incident happened after Petrovs had been drinking on the night of the murder with Spiridonovs, who had an argument and walked off.

Later, on the same night, several phone calls were made between the two, before the three men met at the Waterside North at 12.30 am

A nearby CCTY camera then shows Petrovs´ bike being thrown into the water, just as he was attacked.

The attack reportedly lasted for two minutes, as he was hit on the ground several times. He was then lifted up and then “tipped over the railings by Servutas”.

He then jumped over the railing and pushed Petrovs into the river.

Although the exact cause of death was not established, after the post-mortem it was concluded that he was either dead or had nearly died before being pushed into the river.

The two men will now face their sentence on May 18, 2023.

___________________________________________________________

