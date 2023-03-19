Four dead as military helicopter plummets from the sky in western Colombia

UPDATE: Death toll rises to 12 after huge earthquake collapses buildings in Ecuador Close
By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 22:12

A military helicopter plummeted from the sky in western Colombia killing its four passengers.

 

A military helicopter crashed out of the sky this evening in Western Colombia. Two passengers are reported to have died with two more said to be missing, as reported by Vanguardia. The aircraft is believed to have belonged to the Colombian military.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted @petrogustavo: “A few minutes ago, an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdo while carrying out supply tasks. I have given the order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened”.

The news outlet Vanguardia posted video footage of the incident, and tweeted @vanguardiacom : “This Sunday afternoon, a helicopter that apparently belonged to the Public Force crashed in Quibdo, Choco. So far there is no known report from the authorities. News in development …”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

