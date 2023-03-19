By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 22:12

Four dead as military helicopter plummets from the sky in western Colombia

A military helicopter plummeted from the sky in western Colombia killing its four passengers.

A military helicopter crashed out of the sky this evening in Western Colombia. Two passengers are reported to have died with two more said to be missing, as reported by Vanguardia. The aircraft is believed to have belonged to the Colombian military.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted @petrogustavo: “A few minutes ago, an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdo while carrying out supply tasks. I have given the order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened”.

Hace pocos minutos se precipitó un helicóptero del Ejército en Quibdó que cumplía labores de abastecimiento. He dado la orden a las autoridades desplazarse inmediatamente a la zona para atender la emergencia e investigar las causas de lo sucedido. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 19, 2023

The news outlet Vanguardia posted video footage of the incident, and tweeted @vanguardiacom : “This Sunday afternoon, a helicopter that apparently belonged to the Public Force crashed in Quibdo, Choco. So far there is no known report from the authorities. News in development …”.

🔴 En la tarde de este domingo, un helicóptero que al parecer era de la Fuerza Pública se cayó en Quibdó, Chocó. Hasta el momento no se conoce reporte de las autoridades.

Noticia en desarrollo… pic.twitter.com/Fe6JUw1yXw — Vanguardia (@vanguardiacom) March 19, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

